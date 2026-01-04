Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russia's terror over the past week
Ukraine
Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russia's terror over the past week

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy urged the world not to ignore Russia's terror in Ukraine
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that over the past week, Russia has used more than 1,070 guided aerial bombs, almost a thousand strike drones, and six missiles against Ukraine.

  • Highlight on the critical role of international aid in providing air defense systems to save lives and achieve stability in the region.
  • Gratitude expressed towards global efforts for diplomacy and peace, emphasizing the need for continued solidarity in the face of ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

According to the head of state, it is very important for our country that the support of its allies continues.

First of all, it is about indispensable defense assistance, as well as a significant strengthening of air defense to save the lives of innocent people.

Almost every day, there is a threat to life in Ukraine due to Russian attacks, strikes with various types of weapons on our people. And this week, Russia has launched more than 1,070 guided aerial bombs, almost a thousand strike drones, and six missiles at Ukraine. Everything that was agreed upon with partners must be maximized.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that every missile for air defense systems currently in storage with allies is truly capable of saving someone's life.

According to Zelensky, stability and predictability of aid to Ukraine is what can really push Moscow towards diplomacy.

We count on further defense assistance and support for the prepared documents on security guarantees from America, Europe, and partners in the Coalition of the Willing. I am grateful to everyone in the world who uses their power to help diplomacy and all efforts for an honest peace.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 4, 2026

