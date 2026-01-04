Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russia's terror over the past week

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that over the past week, Russia has used more than 1,070 guided aerial bombs, almost a thousand strike drones, and six missiles against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy urged the world not to ignore Russia's terror in Ukraine

According to the head of state, it is very important for our country that the support of its allies continues.

First of all, it is about indispensable defense assistance, as well as a significant strengthening of air defense to save the lives of innocent people.

Almost every day, there is a threat to life in Ukraine due to Russian attacks, strikes with various types of weapons on our people. And this week, Russia has launched more than 1,070 guided aerial bombs, almost a thousand strike drones, and six missiles at Ukraine. Everything that was agreed upon with partners must be maximized. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that every missile for air defense systems currently in storage with allies is truly capable of saving someone's life.

According to Zelensky, stability and predictability of aid to Ukraine is what can really push Moscow towards diplomacy.