Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States ignored compelling evidence that Moscow is helping Iran attack American bases in the Middle East because Washington "trusts" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy said the US ignored evidence of military cooperation between Russia and Iran

He said this in an interview with the Italian national public broadcaster RAI.

The United States ignored compelling evidence that Russia was helping Iran attack American bases in the Middle East because it trusts Vladimir Putin. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that he was trying to draw the White House's attention to the close cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

In particular, Zelensky claimed that Russian military satellites had photographed critical energy infrastructure in the Gulf states and Israel, as well as the locations of American military bases throughout the region. The Kremlin, he added, was providing the Iranian regime with details and images to facilitate its attacks.

I said it publicly. Have we perhaps sensed a reaction from the United States towards Russia, a reaction like they have to stop all this? The problem is that they trust Putin. And that's a shame. Share

He added that the Trump team failed to "really understand the details of what the Russian Federation wants."