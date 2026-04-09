Zelenskyy said the US ignored evidence regarding Russian military aid to Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States ignored compelling evidence that Moscow is helping Iran attack American bases in the Middle East because Washington "trusts" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy accuses the US of ignoring evidence of Russian military aid to Iran, citing Washington's trust in Putin as the reason behind the negligence.
- The Ukrainian President highlights the close cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, emphasizing Russian assistance to Iran in targeting American bases in the Middle East.
Zelenskyy said the US ignored evidence of military cooperation between Russia and Iran
He said this in an interview with the Italian national public broadcaster RAI.
Zelensky noted that he was trying to draw the White House's attention to the close cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.
In particular, Zelensky claimed that Russian military satellites had photographed critical energy infrastructure in the Gulf states and Israel, as well as the locations of American military bases throughout the region. The Kremlin, he added, was providing the Iranian regime with details and images to facilitate its attacks.
He added that the Trump team failed to "really understand the details of what the Russian Federation wants."
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