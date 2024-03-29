Zelenskyy says ex-NSDC Secretary Danilov to work in diplomacy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Danilov
Former Secretary of the National Security and Defenсe Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov will continue his work in the diplomatic direction.

Danilov will continue his work in the diplomatic direction

First of all, I want to thank Oleksiy Myacheslavovich. Thank you, Oleksiy Myacheslavovich, for these years of powerful, professional work. Oleksiy Myacheslavovich will continue his work in another direction, in the diplomatic direction, Zelenskyy said.

What is known about the updated work of the NSDC

Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the main provisions.

The first is more predictability of this function. We need to strengthen Ukraine's ability to predict and influence the processes on which the national security of our state depends, he said.

He called the second task the continuation of all current tasks of the NSDC system. We should also pay particular attention to our country's sanctions policy.

The third task will be doctrinal work. Clarity of national guidelines and systematic implementation are needed both now and after the war.

The fourth is cyber security and information. He added that the NSDC has the potential to do more to protect against hostile destabilization operations and coordinate all state institutions in this area.

And the fifth task the president called the work of the Staff [of The Supreme Commander-in-Chief — Ed.], projects of decisions, control over the implementation of decisions — all this, of course, must be continued. The obvious priority is our state's defence and our society's protection.

