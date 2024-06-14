Zelenskyy says Putin's peace negotiations offer cannot be trusted

On June 14, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the illegitimate dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a truce is a request that cannot be trusted.

In his speech on June 14, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said that the Russian government is ready to start negotiations on the end of the war. Still, for this, Ukraine needs to withdraw troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Also, the Russian dictator demands to announce the nuclear-free and non-aligned status of Ukraine.

Speaking to Italian news channel SkyTG24 on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Zelensky said he believed Putin would not stop the military offensive even if his demands for a ceasefire were met.

These are ultimatum messages that are no different from messages from the past, said Zelenskyy. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

He also added that Putin "will not stop" and drew a parallel with Adolf Hitler's ambitions before the start of World War II.

