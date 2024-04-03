Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 400 missiles and 600 Shahed drones over Ukraine in Mar 2024

In March 2024, Russia launched more than 400 missiles and 600 "Shaheds" over Ukraine. That is why Patriot systems are needed to protect Ukraine.

Russia continues to inflict deadly strikes on Ukrainian cities daily

In March alone, Russian terrorists used more than 400 missiles of various types, more than 600 Shaheds and more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Multiple cities and villages of Ukraine are suffering from this terror, and Russia is especially brutal in frontline territories and border communities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyi emphasized that Kharkiv, which has a multi-million population, has been hit from the first days of a full-scale war.

This is daily abuse and pain, daily losses in the city. Critical infrastructure is destroyed, ordinary residential buildings are destroyed every day, the head of state added. Share

The president said that modern air defence systems could prevent this. In particular, the American Patriot air defence system could protect Kharkiv from Russian attacks.

Patriot in the hands of Ukrainians proved that all forms of Russian terror can lose. And this is necessary — necessary for our Kharkiv and all other cities and communities whose lives are now under Russian attacks, Zelenskyy emphasised. Share

The Ukrainian MFA calls on partners to transfer additional Patriot systems

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, noted that Ukraine urgently needs additional Patriot air defence systems to protect the sky from attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Kuleba emphasized that, especially recently, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has increased the number of ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine.

They can hit targets very quickly, leaving no time for people to take cover, and cause significant destruction.