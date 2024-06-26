Zelenskyy states dissatisfaction with government officials work during his visit to Donetsk region: details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy states dissatisfaction with government officials work during his visit to Donetsk region: details

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

On June 26, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in the Donetsk region and publicly promised to hold a "fair conversation" with Ukrainian government officials in Kyiv because they were not fulfilling their duties.

Points of attention

  • During his visit to the Donetsk region, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed dissatisfaction with the government officials' performance of their duties.
  • The President of Ukraine expressed his gratitude and support to the soldiers at the front and also held a meeting on the security and support of the residents of the Donetsk region.
  • Zelenskyy declared his readiness to make urgent decisions regarding vital issues for residents of certain communities near the front.

Zelenskyy's visit to the Donetsk region: the first details

Donetsk region. Together with our soldiers, AFU chief Syrskyy and the new United Forces commander, General Hnatov, Today, I officially introduced Andriy Hnatov to all those responsible for the defence of the Donetsk region. We listened to reports directly from the positions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is glad that he has the opportunity to personally see and thank the 110th and 47th brigades for their exploits and work results.

In addition, it is emphasized that a meeting on security and support of people was held in the Donetsk region.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that his team was focused on many issues.

First, it was about life support—water, social issues, evacuation, defence assistance, and housing reconstruction.

There will be a fair conversation in Kyiv, in particular with government officials who should be here and in other places near the front — in nearby frontline communities where people need immediate solutions. Solutions that are simply not visible from Kyiv. I was surprised that some relevant government officials were not here for half a year or more. I will draw appropriate conclusions about them, — Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed.

What is known about the situation at the front on June 25-26

As AFU General Staff reported, 142 combat clashes occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data, the Russian occupiers launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, using two missiles, 61 air strikes (in particular, dropped 96 glide bombs), fired more than 4,000 shots, 96 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The soldiers of the Armed Forces managed to successfully eliminate 1220 soldiers of the Russian Federation, as well as destroy four tanks, 19 armoured combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level, 45 vehicles and six units of enemy special equipment.

The Air Force, AFU missile troops and artillery units hit two control points and 12 areas where enemy personnel are concentrated, the AFU General Staff reports.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU posts footage of Bradley's vehicle actions on battlefield — video
AFU StratCom
Bradley
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's Ground Forces debunks fake about alleged escape of ex-imprisoned from AFU
Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's Ground Forces debunks fake about alleged escape of ex-imprisoned from AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers and 40 artillery systems in a day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?