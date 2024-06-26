Zelenskyy states dissatisfaction with government officials work during his visit to Donetsk region: details

On June 26, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in the Donetsk region and publicly promised to hold a "fair conversation" with Ukrainian government officials in Kyiv because they were not fulfilling their duties.
Points of attention
- During his visit to the Donetsk region, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed dissatisfaction with the government officials' performance of their duties.
- The President of Ukraine expressed his gratitude and support to the soldiers at the front and also held a meeting on the security and support of the residents of the Donetsk region.
- Zelenskyy declared his readiness to make urgent decisions regarding vital issues for residents of certain communities near the front.
Zelenskyy's visit to the Donetsk region: the first details
According to the Ukrainian leader, he is glad that he has the opportunity to personally see and thank the 110th and 47th brigades for their exploits and work results.
In addition, it is emphasized that a meeting on security and support of people was held in the Donetsk region.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that his team was focused on many issues.
First, it was about life support—water, social issues, evacuation, defence assistance, and housing reconstruction.
What is known about the situation at the front on June 25-26
As AFU General Staff reported, 142 combat clashes occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army over the past 24 hours.
According to the latest data, the Russian occupiers launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, using two missiles, 61 air strikes (in particular, dropped 96 glide bombs), fired more than 4,000 shots, 96 of them from rocket salvo systems.
The soldiers of the Armed Forces managed to successfully eliminate 1220 soldiers of the Russian Federation, as well as destroy four tanks, 19 armoured combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level, 45 vehicles and six units of enemy special equipment.
