On June 26, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in the Donetsk region and publicly promised to hold a "fair conversation" with Ukrainian government officials in Kyiv because they were not fulfilling their duties.

Zelenskyy's visit to the Donetsk region: the first details

Donetsk region. Together with our soldiers, AFU chief Syrskyy and the new United Forces commander, General Hnatov, Today, I officially introduced Andriy Hnatov to all those responsible for the defence of the Donetsk region. We listened to reports directly from the positions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is glad that he has the opportunity to personally see and thank the 110th and 47th brigades for their exploits and work results.

In addition, it is emphasized that a meeting on security and support of people was held in the Donetsk region.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that his team was focused on many issues.

First, it was about life support—water, social issues, evacuation, defence assistance, and housing reconstruction.

There will be a fair conversation in Kyiv, in particular with government officials who should be here and in other places near the front — in nearby frontline communities where people need immediate solutions. Solutions that are simply not visible from Kyiv. I was surprised that some relevant government officials were not here for half a year or more. I will draw appropriate conclusions about them, — Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed. Share

What is known about the situation at the front on June 25-26

As AFU General Staff reported, 142 combat clashes occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data, the Russian occupiers launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, using two missiles, 61 air strikes (in particular, dropped 96 glide bombs), fired more than 4,000 shots, 96 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The soldiers of the Armed Forces managed to successfully eliminate 1220 soldiers of the Russian Federation, as well as destroy four tanks, 19 armoured combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level, 45 vehicles and six units of enemy special equipment.