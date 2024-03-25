Zelenskyy, Syrskyi congratulate SSU soldiers on their professional holiday

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the AFU Commander-in-Chief, Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, congratulated the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) soldiers on their professional holiday on March 25.

The Day of the Security Service of Ukraine. We thank all SSU soldiers. We are proud of the long-range SSU. We count on the strength of SBU special forces at the front. Thank you to all SSU employees who are effective for the sake of Ukraine! Volodymyr ZelenskyY President of Ukraine

He also noted the SSU special ops and stated that this would significantly contribute to Ukraine's future victory.

We rely on the strength of the SSU to protect against enemy operations against the internal unity of Ukraine. And we believe — we believe that the effectiveness of the SSU as one of the key elements of our Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine will definitely bring our joint victory closer, — Zelenskyy said.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief, Col Gen Oleksandr SyrskyI, congratulated the Ukrainian special forces on the holiday.

Syrskyi emphasised that today we are all the Defence Forces of Ukraine, and together, side by side we are fighting the Russian occupier.

Comrades from the Ukrainian Security Service are currently destroying the enemy and protecting our state under challenging directions. We have a common aim — to liberate Ukraine and achieve victory. Oleksandr Syrskyi AFU Commander-in-Chief

The AFU Commander-in-Chief emphasised that Ukrainians are selflessly fighting for their freedom, future, and children. He wished the SSU's special forces an indomitable spirit and a speedy victory.

What is known about SSU operations

On March 17, the SSU, together with the AFU Special Operations Forces, launched an attack against an oil refinery in Sloviansk-on-Kuban. The attack caused a severe fire.

In total, SSU drones have recently successfully attacked 12 oil refineries in Russia.

In addition, cyber specialists of the Ukrainian special services recently blocked the supply of components for a batch of Russian "Shaheds" and cruise missiles. Over the past two years, they have also repelled over 10,000 attacks by Russian hackers.