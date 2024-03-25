Zelenskyy, Syrskyi congratulate SSU soldiers on their professional holiday

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the AFU Commander-in-Chief, Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, congratulated the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) soldiers on their professional holiday on March 25.
He also noted the SSU special ops and stated that this would significantly contribute to Ukraine's future victory.
The AFU Commander-in-Chief, Col Gen Oleksandr SyrskyI, congratulated the Ukrainian special forces on the holiday.
Syrskyi emphasised that today we are all the Defence Forces of Ukraine, and together, side by side we are fighting the Russian occupier.
The AFU Commander-in-Chief emphasised that Ukrainians are selflessly fighting for their freedom, future, and children. He wished the SSU's special forces an indomitable spirit and a speedy victory.
What is known about SSU operations
On March 17, the SSU, together with the AFU Special Operations Forces, launched an attack against an oil refinery in Sloviansk-on-Kuban. The attack caused a severe fire.
In total, SSU drones have recently successfully attacked 12 oil refineries in Russia.
In addition, cyber specialists of the Ukrainian special services recently blocked the supply of components for a batch of Russian "Shaheds" and cruise missiles. Over the past two years, they have also repelled over 10,000 attacks by Russian hackers.
