Zelenskyy to visit Spain on May 17: details

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Madrid, Spain, on May 17 and will be received by King Felipe VI.

What is known about Zelenskyy's visit to Spain

The Spanish Royal House only announced Felipe VI's reception of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Royal Palace. Whether the Ukrainian president will have other meetings in Spain is not officially known.

The monarch plans to hold a reception for Zelenskyy at 12:30 local time and, an hour later, host a meal in his honour.

At the same time, the day before, the newspaper El País said that the head of state will meet with the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, and sign a new bilateral security agreement.

Note that this is Zelenskyy's first bilateral visit to Spain.

What is known about the signing of the agreement with Spain on security guarantees

It is noted that the bilateral security agreement between Spain and Ukraine will ensure stability and predictability of the military support that Spain already provides to Kyiv through the supply of weapons, the training of more than 4,000 fighters at the Training and Coordination Center in Toledo and the care of dozens of wounded at the military hospital in Zaragoza.

The pact obliges Spain to provide long-term military aid, supply weapons, cooperate in training the country's armed forces, promote the development of the Ukrainian defence industry, and exchange information in intelligence and cyber security.