Zelenskyy warned about Putin's intentions to threaten Europe from the territory of Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that European countries should prepare for the fact that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin will deploy his troops on the territory of Belarus and threaten Poland or the Baltic countries from there.
Putin will threaten Europe from the territory of Belarus — Zelenskyy
The head of the Ukrainian state announced this following a meeting with British Foreign Minister David Lammy.
Zelensky noted that in the spring, summer or fall, Putin will deploy forces on the territory of Belarus. And many Europeans, perhaps the United States, will say that this is intimidation of Poland, Lithuania, and our other Baltic partners.
But you will see that he will do everything to drag them in, he will think about how to provoke them. I don't know if there will be an invasion, but in any case he will drag Belarus into the war in this way.
Zelenskyy added that, in his opinion, after Ukraine was attacked with missiles from the territory of Belarus, this country was already at war.
For example, on January 5, Putin submitted a security guarantee agreement with Belarus to the State Duma for ratification. The document provides for the use of nuclear weapons.
Russia and Belarus view an armed attack on a member of the so-called "union state" as an act of aggression against the union state as a whole.
At the same time, the document stipulates that Russian nuclear weapons can be used if conventional weapons are used against Russia or Belarus and this "creates a threat to sovereignty."
