Zelenskyy warned about Putin's intentions to threaten Europe from the territory of Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that European countries should prepare for the fact that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin will deploy his troops on the territory of Belarus and threaten Poland or the Baltic countries from there.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this following a meeting with British Foreign Minister David Lammy.

With Putin's ambitions and what we see today, when he does everything not to stop this war, the fact is that he will go further. He will think about other countries. I am sure of this. I warn about this absolutely openly, frankly. You will see, he will provoke other countries. Maybe Poland will be next, or the Baltic countries. And this is not just another rhetoric. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that in the spring, summer or fall, Putin will deploy forces on the territory of Belarus. And many Europeans, perhaps the United States, will say that this is intimidation of Poland, Lithuania, and our other Baltic partners.

But you will see that he will do everything to drag them in, he will think about how to provoke them. I don't know if there will be an invasion, but in any case he will drag Belarus into the war in this way.

Zelenskyy added that, in his opinion, after Ukraine was attacked with missiles from the territory of Belarus, this country was already at war.

But their people — no, and their army — not yet, but Putin really wants it. And that's why I believe that we must do everything to stop him.

For example, on January 5, Putin submitted a security guarantee agreement with Belarus to the State Duma for ratification. The document provides for the use of nuclear weapons.

Russia and Belarus view an armed attack on a member of the so-called "union state" as an act of aggression against the union state as a whole.

At the same time, the document stipulates that Russian nuclear weapons can be used if conventional weapons are used against Russia or Belarus and this "creates a threat to sovereignty."