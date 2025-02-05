Zelenskyy warned about Putin's intentions to threaten Europe from the territory of Belarus
Putin
Source:  Ukrinform

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that European countries should prepare for the fact that illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin will deploy his troops on the territory of Belarus and threaten Poland or the Baltic countries from there.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy alerts Europe about Putin's plans to deploy troops in Belarus and threaten neighboring countries.
  • Putin aims to involve other nations in the conflict, escalating tensions in the region.
  • The looming threat of Russian troops in Belarus raises concerns about potential provocations and aggressive actions towards Poland, Lithuania, and other Baltic countries.
  • The security guarantee agreement between Russia and Belarus, allowing the use of nuclear weapons, further complicates the situation.
  • The need for heightened preparedness and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and avoid a wider conflict in Europe.

Putin will threaten Europe from the territory of Belarus — Zelenskyy

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this following a meeting with British Foreign Minister David Lammy.

With Putin's ambitions and what we see today, when he does everything not to stop this war, the fact is that he will go further. He will think about other countries. I am sure of this. I warn about this absolutely openly, frankly. You will see, he will provoke other countries. Maybe Poland will be next, or the Baltic countries. And this is not just another rhetoric.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that in the spring, summer or fall, Putin will deploy forces on the territory of Belarus. And many Europeans, perhaps the United States, will say that this is intimidation of Poland, Lithuania, and our other Baltic partners.

But you will see that he will do everything to drag them in, he will think about how to provoke them. I don't know if there will be an invasion, but in any case he will drag Belarus into the war in this way.

Zelenskyy added that, in his opinion, after Ukraine was attacked with missiles from the territory of Belarus, this country was already at war.

But their people — no, and their army — not yet, but Putin really wants it. And that's why I believe that we must do everything to stop him.

For example, on January 5, Putin submitted a security guarantee agreement with Belarus to the State Duma for ratification. The document provides for the use of nuclear weapons.

Russia and Belarus view an armed attack on a member of the so-called "union state" as an act of aggression against the union state as a whole.

At the same time, the document stipulates that Russian nuclear weapons can be used if conventional weapons are used against Russia or Belarus and this "creates a threat to sovereignty."

Also, according to the agreement, "military facilities may be created and Russian military formations may be stationed on the territory of Belarus."

