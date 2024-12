The Subaru-Asahi Star Camera at the #SubaruTelescope facility, Maunakea, Hawai‘i, captured over 150 meteors in one hour from 1:10 to 2:10 a.m. on December 13, 2024 (HST) despite the bright moonlight, as shown in this summary picture. Most meteors belong to #Geminids. pic.twitter.com/emmgMbT6Dw