Ракети Taurus для України. Бундестаг оголосив офіційне рішення

A vote was held in the Bundestag on the first motion, the motion of the opposition parties CDU/CSU. The motion, which also included the delivery of the Taurus KEPD-350 to #Ukraine, was rejected (182 yes-votes / 480 no-votes / 5 abstentions).



→ Later, the second vote on the… pic.twitter.com/8pqxwm5J8w