Китай похвастался сверхсовременным дрононосцем "Цзю Тянь"

China will launch its 1st drone mothership next month.



The Jiutian SS-UAV will have a maximum take-off weight of 15 ton and a 25 meter wingspan. Its cruising altitude is said to be 15 km & its range 7000 km



It will carry more than 100 FPV drones for AI coordinated swarm attacks