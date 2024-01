РФ атакует Украину "шахедами". В Днепре работает ПВО

In 2023, 🇺🇦 Air Force destroyed 3800 russian air targets:

- 887 cruise missiles;

- 15 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

- 41 other ballistic missiles;

- 2691 Shahed UAVs;

- 35 Lancet drones;

- 131 Orlan and other drones.



Our brave warriors made an amazing job in 2023.

