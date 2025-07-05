100-year-old ban lifted. France makes long-awaited decision

The French authorities have officially announced that starting July 5, absolutely everyone — residents and visitors of Paris — can swim in the Seine River. It is worth noting that the ban on public swimming in the body of water lasted for over a century.

The Seine is open for swimming again

According to journalists, several dozen swimmers arrived at the site of the dive in the Seine at 8:00 a.m. (9:00 a.m. Kyiv time).

It is worth noting that they dived into the water under the close supervision of rescuers.

"Elle est hyper chaude !"



As swimmers admitted to media representatives, the water in the Seine is "very hot."

Parisians and visitors to the city can swim at the Brass-Marie naval base in the historic city center, as well as in the Grenelle and Bercy districts in the west and east of the French capital.

In addition, it is noted that the bathing areas are equipped with changing rooms, showers and beach furniture and are designed for 150-300 people.

The first ban on swimming in the Seine was announced back in 1923 due to excessive pollution of the river.

Over the past century, the French government has promised many times to lift the ban, but it has only happened now.