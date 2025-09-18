1,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russia

On September 18, another round of repatriation events took place. 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers from Russia

In the near future, law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

We express our gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.