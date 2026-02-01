12 people killed in Russian strike on bus in Dnipropetrovsk region

On February 1, Russian invaders hit a bus carrying miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a UAV. According to the latest reports, at least 12 people were killed.

Russian strike kills 12 more Ukrainians

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

According to him, the Russian invaders hit a UAV next to a company bus of one of the enterprises.

Ganzha officially confirmed that this happened in the Pavlohrad district.

According to preliminary information, 12 people died, 7 more were injured. We are clarifying the details. An air alert is ongoing in the region. Take care of your safety. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In the morning, Ganzha reported that two people were killed in the Dnipro River after being hit by an enemy UAV: a woman and a man.

He also added that the deceased had only recently moved into the home that the aggressor destroyed that night.