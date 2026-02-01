12 people killed in Russian strike on bus in Dnipropetrovsk region

On February 1, Russian invaders hit a bus carrying miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a UAV. According to the latest reports, at least 12 people were killed.
Points of attention
- The attack, which took place at night, resulted in the destruction of a private house, damage to other properties, and casualties among the residents.
- Authorities are urging caution and vigilance in the region as the air alert continues and the situation develops.
Russian strike kills 12 more Ukrainians
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
According to him, the Russian invaders hit a UAV next to a company bus of one of the enterprises.
Ganzha officially confirmed that this happened in the Pavlohrad district.
In the morning, Ganzha reported that two people were killed in the Dnipro River after being hit by an enemy UAV: a woman and a man.
He also added that the deceased had only recently moved into the home that the aggressor destroyed that night.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-