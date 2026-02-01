12 people killed in Russian strike on bus in Dnipropetrovsk region
Ukraine
12 people killed in Russian strike on bus in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian strike kills 12 more Ukrainians
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On February 1, Russian invaders hit a bus carrying miners in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a UAV. According to the latest reports, at least 12 people were killed.

  • The attack, which took place at night, resulted in the destruction of a private house, damage to other properties, and casualties among the residents.
  • Authorities are urging caution and vigilance in the region as the air alert continues and the situation develops.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

According to him, the Russian invaders hit a UAV next to a company bus of one of the enterprises.

Ganzha officially confirmed that this happened in the Pavlohrad district.

According to preliminary information, 12 people died, 7 more were injured. We are clarifying the details. An air alert is ongoing in the region. Take care of your safety.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In the morning, Ganzha reported that two people were killed in the Dnipro River after being hit by an enemy UAV: a woman and a man.

He also added that the deceased had only recently moved into the home that the aggressor destroyed that night.

Sincere condolences to the family and friends. The attack occurred at night. A fire broke out, a private house was destroyed, two more were damaged. A car was also damaged.

