140 billion euros for Ukraine. Another country stands in the way of the EU

Japan has rejected an EU plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine, Politico has learned, undermining Brussels' efforts to secure broader international support.

Japan blocked an important decision regarding Ukraine

According to journalists, during the G7 finance ministers meeting, Tokyo made it clear that it could not direct about $30 billion in Russian assets frozen on its territory to provide a loan to Ukraine.

The main goal of official Brussels is for the European Union countries to finally reach an agreement on the use of up to 210 billion euros of frozen Russian assets — this should happen by December 18.

Belgium continues to actively seek to have other G7 countries join the plan.

If this does not happen, it will be the only country responsible if the Kremlin tries to return the assets.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever believes that greater participation by the G7 allies would reduce the threat of a harsh reaction from Russia.