140 billion euros for Ukraine. Has the EU's position changed after the corruption scandal?
140 billion euros for Ukraine. Has the EU's position changed after the corruption scandal?

Corruption creates even more problems for Ukraine
Source:  Politico

According to Politico, a high-profile corruption scandal in Ukraine is significantly slowing down the issue of providing Kyiv with 140 billion euros from frozen Russian assets. The main problem is that the country will have enough of its own funds until April 2026.

Points of attention

  • Despite the hit to Ukraine's reputation from the corruption scandal, allies like Lithuania and the EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs remain cautiously optimistic about providing a large-scale loan.
  • High-ranking EU officials emphasize the urgency of supporting Ukraine, highlighting the national and European importance of helping Ukraine in its fight for freedom and self-determination.

Corruption creates even more problems for Ukraine

Despite the fact that the absolute majority of EU finance ministers agreed to support a reparations loan for Kyiv during the last meeting, the teams of Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico may later use the scandal as a pretext to reject the initiative.

Moreover, other states may impose strict requirements on the use of funds, as they will be afraid that they will simply be stolen.

Although the exposure of the corruption scheme at Energoatom has hit Ukraine's reputation, its allies are still cautiously optimistic about providing a large-scale loan.

According to Lithuanian Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitekunas, as of today, there are no alternative scenarios for action in Europe.

"What other options do we have? Ukraine is our only option. And it is fighting not only for its own freedom and the right to choose its way of life, but also for the freedom of Europe," he expressed his position on this matter.

EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis also commented.

He drew attention to the fact that Kyiv's military budget is running out, and the price of inaction is too high.

