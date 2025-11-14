140 billion euros for Ukraine. Has the EU's position changed after the corruption scandal?

According to Politico, a high-profile corruption scandal in Ukraine is significantly slowing down the issue of providing Kyiv with 140 billion euros from frozen Russian assets. The main problem is that the country will have enough of its own funds until April 2026.

Corruption creates even more problems for Ukraine

Despite the fact that the absolute majority of EU finance ministers agreed to support a reparations loan for Kyiv during the last meeting, the teams of Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico may later use the scandal as a pretext to reject the initiative.

Moreover, other states may impose strict requirements on the use of funds, as they will be afraid that they will simply be stolen.

Although the exposure of the corruption scheme at Energoatom has hit Ukraine's reputation, its allies are still cautiously optimistic about providing a large-scale loan.

According to Lithuanian Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitekunas, as of today, there are no alternative scenarios for action in Europe.

"What other options do we have? Ukraine is our only option. And it is fighting not only for its own freedom and the right to choose its way of life, but also for the freedom of Europe," he expressed his position on this matter. Share

EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis also commented.