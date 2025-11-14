Southern Defense Forces report escalation on the front
How the situation is developing at the front — the latest details
Source:  Ukrinform

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladislav Voloshyn, officially confirmed that the situation is escalating in some areas of the southern front. Against this background, Ukrainian soldiers are taking active measures to block the advance of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Russian invaders intensify assault actions towards Hulyaipol but fail to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions.
  • Ukrainian forces efficiently counter enemy reinforcement attempts and continue to engage in combat to maintain control over key positions.

"The situation in the south is not very calm and, let's say, is escalating in some areas of the contact line," Vladyslav Voloshyn reported.

So, on November 13, there were 6 combat clashes there. 11 in the Orikhiv direction, 12 in the Hulyaipil direction, 12 in the Oleksandriv direction, and one combat clash in the Kherson direction.

Russian invaders are increasing their assault actions towards Hulyaipol.

Their main goal was to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions. Despite this, the enemy forces were unable to advance.

Voloshyn officially confirmed that the enemy destroyed several Ukrainian positions, but he failed to enter them or establish reinforcement groups.

In addition, he commented on the situation in several settlements in Zaporizhia, which the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left to save the lives of the personnel.

The Russian army is doing everything possible to establish its reinforcement groups there.

We don't give them, we don't allow them, we destroy them. For example, over the past 24 hours we have destroyed about 300 enemy personnel. That is, the fighting continues quite fiercely.

