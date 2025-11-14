On the morning of November 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed a video of the launch of Ukrainian Long Neptune missiles.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy's comments suggest Ukraine's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities and defending its interests against perceived threats.
- The successful demonstrations of the 'Long Neptunes' mark a significant development in Ukraine's defense capabilities, highlighting advancements in missile technology.
"Long Neptunes" are already destroying enemy forces
The Ukrainian leader published video evidence that Ukrainian-made missiles are already working.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy laconically commented on the missile launches:
The president did not disclose the time and date this video was shot, nor did he specify which Russian targets the Ukrainian missiles attacked.
However, it is known for certain that on the night of November 14, a large-scale “cotton” covered the port and oil infrastructure of the Russian city of Novorossiysk.
Against this background, a fire broke out at one of the enemy's largest oil terminals in the Black Sea.
According to journalists, the port of Novorossiysk stopped exporting oil after the Ukrainian strikes, and Transneft suspended oil supplies to this port.
