Russia attacked the Chornomorsk market — two people died

On the morning of November 14, the Russian army used suicide drones to strike a local market in Chornomorsk, Odessa Oblast. According to the latest reports, two people were killed and seven others were injured.
Points of attention
- Russia's recent air strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure involved 449 air attack weapons, resulting in multiple casualties and damages.
- Rescuers and relevant services are actively engaged in addressing the aftermath and providing support to those affected by the tragic incident.
Russia's attack on Chornomorsk — what is known
The head of the Odessa Oblast Autonomous Administration, Oleg Kiper, spoke about the consequences of the new Russian air attack.
According to him, the Russian army cynically carried out an attack with strike drones on the local market in Chornomorsk.
In addition, it is noted that the Russian invaders damaged the city square, storefronts, and private transport.
The blast wave broke windows in a nearby college.
Rescuers and all relevant services immediately arrived at the scene of the impact.
During the night of November 13-14, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.
This time, the enemy used 449 air attack weapons — 19 missiles (13 of them — “ballistics”) and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 — “shaheeds”).
Air defense forces were able to neutralize 419 enemy targets. Four deaths are known in Kyiv.
