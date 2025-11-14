Russia attacked the Chornomorsk market — two people died

On the morning of November 14, the Russian army used suicide drones to strike a local market in Chornomorsk, Odessa Oblast. According to the latest reports, two people were killed and seven others were injured.

Russia's attack on Chornomorsk — what is known

The head of the Odessa Oblast Autonomous Administration, Oleg Kiper, spoke about the consequences of the new Russian air attack.

According to him, the Russian army cynically carried out an attack with strike drones on the local market in Chornomorsk.

According to preliminary data, two people were killed and seven others were injured, some in serious condition. Information about the injured is being clarified. Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa Oblast Assembly

In addition, it is noted that the Russian invaders damaged the city square, storefronts, and private transport.

The blast wave broke windows in a nearby college.

Rescuers and all relevant services immediately arrived at the scene of the impact.

"Sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. Wishing the wounded a speedy recovery," added Oleg Kiper.

During the night of November 13-14, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

This time, the enemy used 449 air attack weapons — 19 missiles (13 of them — “ballistics”) and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 — “shaheeds”).