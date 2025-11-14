The General Staff reports on the defeat of 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army
The General Staff reports on the defeat of 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 14, 2025
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers have struck four areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Reports on the airstrikes, guided bombs, attacks, and engagement of drones by the Russian army in the recent military activities.
  • Overview of the situation with insights into the military actions, losses, and developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 14, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/14/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,156,400 (+1,040) people

  • tanks — 11,344 (+0) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,569 (+2) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,423 (+35) units.

  • MLRS — 1,540 (+0) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,242 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 80,387 (+442) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,926 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,306 (+95) units.

  • special equipment — 3,996 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 42 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 93 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,714 attacks, 97 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 6,059 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

