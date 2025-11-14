Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises

Kyiv City Military Administration
The death toll is rising in Kyiv
Читати українською

The death toll from the nighttime strike by Russian invaders on the Ukrainian capital has risen to five. In addition, according to the latest data, at least 34 people are known to have been injured.

Points of attention

  • Apart from Kyiv, other regions such as Kharkiv, and Odessa were also struck during the large-scale attack.
  • President Zelenskyy of Ukraine confirms the use of a Zircon missile by Russians in the Sumy region, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

The death toll is rising in Kyiv

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, made a statement on this matter:

According to updated information, the death toll from the night strike has increased to five. Sincere condolences to the family and friends.

In addition, at 12:08 it became known that as a result of the night attack, the number of injured Kyiv residents increased to 34 people.

"Medics are working, providing all necessary assistance — on the ground and in medical facilities," added Timur Tkachenko.

What is important to understand is that during the new large-scale attack, the enemy used 449 air attack weapons — 19 missiles (13 of them — “ballistics”) and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 — “shaheeds”).

Air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize 419 enemy targets.

The main direction of the attack was Kyiv, but they also struck the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa regions. According to preliminary data, in the morning the Russians used a Zircon missile in Sumy region.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff reports on the defeat of 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 14, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked the Chornomorsk market — two people died
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Russia's attack on Chornomorsk - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Zelenskyy showed the launches of the "Long Neptunes"
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
"Long Neptunes" are already destroying enemy forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?