Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises

The death toll from the nighttime strike by Russian invaders on the Ukrainian capital has risen to five. In addition, according to the latest data, at least 34 people are known to have been injured.

The death toll is rising in Kyiv

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, made a statement on this matter:

According to updated information, the death toll from the night strike has increased to five. Sincere condolences to the family and friends. Share

In addition, at 12:08 it became known that as a result of the night attack, the number of injured Kyiv residents increased to 34 people.

"Medics are working, providing all necessary assistance — on the ground and in medical facilities," added Timur Tkachenko. Share

What is important to understand is that during the new large-scale attack, the enemy used 449 air attack weapons — 19 missiles (13 of them — “ballistics”) and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 — “shaheeds”).

Air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize 419 enemy targets.