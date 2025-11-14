Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises

The death toll from the nighttime strike by Russian invaders on the Ukrainian capital has risen to five. In addition, according to the latest data, at least 34 people are known to have been injured.
Points of attention
- Apart from Kyiv, other regions such as Kharkiv, and Odessa were also struck during the large-scale attack.
- President Zelenskyy of Ukraine confirms the use of a Zircon missile by Russians in the Sumy region, emphasizing the severity of the situation.
The death toll is rising in Kyiv
The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, made a statement on this matter:
In addition, at 12:08 it became known that as a result of the night attack, the number of injured Kyiv residents increased to 34 people.
What is important to understand is that during the new large-scale attack, the enemy used 449 air attack weapons — 19 missiles (13 of them — “ballistics”) and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 — “shaheeds”).
Air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize 419 enemy targets.
More on the topic
