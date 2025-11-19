140 billion euros for Ukraine. Will the corruption scandal affect the EU's decision?
140 billion euros for Ukraine. Will the corruption scandal affect the EU's decision?

The EU has not changed its attitude towards Ukraine
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

According to Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, the high-profile corruption scandal in the energy sector did not affect the consultations on a large-scale "reparation loan" for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Europe's attitude towards Ukraine remains unchanged, with a focus on the efficiency of anti-corruption measures and the government's response to scandals.
  • The possibility of utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine financially is also under evaluation by the European Union, with a significant sum earmarked for the 'reparation loan.'

The EU has not changed its attitude towards Ukraine

Taras Kachka made a statement on this occasion on the sidelines of the International Food Security Summit "Food from Ukraine" in Kyiv on November 19.

Journalists asked him whether the high-profile corruption scandal that has engulfed Ukraine in recent days is affecting consultations on a reparations loan of 140 billion euros.

No. The government's reaction to this scandal has been received absolutely normally by European colleagues. It is obvious that the independence, speed and quality of the investigation are decisive. This means that the anti-corruption infrastructure is working, and all our partners note this.

Taras Kachka

Taras Kachka

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

In his opinion, the methods for solving this problem are also correct, since Ukraine does not tolerate corruption.

Taras Kachka also noted that such a scandal in itself "is not something pleasant."

As mentioned earlier, the European Union currently estimates the possibility of using Russian frozen assets in the amount of about 170 billion euros.

According to preliminary data, 140 billion of these funds may be directed to a "reparation loan" for Ukraine.

