140 billion euros for Ukraine. Will the corruption scandal affect the EU's decision?

According to Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, the high-profile corruption scandal in the energy sector did not affect the consultations on a large-scale "reparation loan" for Ukraine.

The EU has not changed its attitude towards Ukraine

Taras Kachka made a statement on this occasion on the sidelines of the International Food Security Summit "Food from Ukraine" in Kyiv on November 19.

Journalists asked him whether the high-profile corruption scandal that has engulfed Ukraine in recent days is affecting consultations on a reparations loan of 140 billion euros.

No. The government's reaction to this scandal has been received absolutely normally by European colleagues. It is obvious that the independence, speed and quality of the investigation are decisive. This means that the anti-corruption infrastructure is working, and all our partners note this. Taras Kachka Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

In his opinion, the methods for solving this problem are also correct, since Ukraine does not tolerate corruption.

Taras Kachka also noted that such a scandal in itself "is not something pleasant."

As mentioned earlier, the European Union currently estimates the possibility of using Russian frozen assets in the amount of about 170 billion euros.