17 "shaheeds" flew into Belarus overnight during Russia's attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 8, during another Russian shelling of Ukraine, 17 Shahed drones entered Belarusian airspace. They flew in at different times.

Russian “shaheeds” once again flew to Belarus

According to the Telegram channel "Belaruski Gayun", the drones arrived from the Bryansk region of Russia and were moving in the following directions:

Polissya Nature Reserve,

Mosquito,

Loiv,

Where,

Narovlya,

Bragin,

Asarevichi.

The first Shahed flew into Belarus at 00:43 Kyiv time, the others between 01:19 and 05:55. In total, at least three drones from Russian territory entered Belarusian airspace during the night.

It is worth noting that the aircraft of the Belarusian Air Force remained on the ground.

Air defense forces shoot down 41 drones during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a new attack by the Russian army began at 7:30 p.m. on January 7.

This time, the aggressor country used 64 “Shahed” attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to the defenders, as of 09:00, 41 “Shahed” UAVs and drones of other types had been successfully shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions.