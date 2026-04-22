2 more Russian refineries shut down after Ukrainian strikes

According to Reuters, in the aggressor country of Russia, two oil refineries owned by Rosneft were shut down immediately as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones. Journalists claim that this time the Tuapse and Novokuibyshev refineries failed.

Ukrainian drones continue to destroy Russian refineries

According to Reuters insiders, the Tuapse Refinery was forced to stop its operations on April 16 after a drone attack on the port of Tuapse.

What is important to understand is that it is the only one on the Black Sea coast of the aggressor country.

Ukraine struck the facility again on April 20.

According to anonymous sources, Ukrainian drones damaged port infrastructure and oil tanks.

Moreover, it is known that the smoke from the fire stretched for about 300 km and reached Stavropol.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the Tuapse Refinery has stopped its only primary oil refining unit with a capacity of 12 million tons per year.

In addition, it is indicated that on April 18, the Novokuybyshevsk refinery with a capacity of 8.3 million tons per year stopped operating.

Just last Saturday, this Russian plant came under a powerful attack from Ukraine, as a result of which both primary oil refining units — AVT-11 and AVT-9 — were taken out of operation.