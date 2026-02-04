2 people died as a result of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
2 people died as a result of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

Consequences of Russia's new attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On the night of February 4, Russian occupiers struck the Synelnyky district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Two civilians were killed in the new Russian attack, and two more civilians were injured.

  • Local residents reported attacks on outbuildings, cars, and buildings by the Russian army, posing a serious threat to innocent civilians.
  • Efforts by rescuers were crucial in extinguishing fires that erupted during the attacks, with significant damage to property and loss of lives in the region.

According to the head of the regional OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, the Vasylkiv community of the Synelnyky district has again come under attack from Russian drones.

He officially confirmed that a 68-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man died as a result of the enemy attack.

Two more people were injured. A 47-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to him, the fires started amid the Russian attack.

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

This time, the enemy managed to damage 3 private homes and completely destroy another one.

Local residents report that the Russian army has again attacked outbuildings, cars, and various buildings. A power line was hit.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

The Nikopol region was also under attack — Nikopol itself, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. The aggressor used FPV drones and Grad MLRS. Infrastructure and power lines were damaged.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

At around 11:00 AM, it became known that the Russian army attacked the Samara district with a drone — hitting an infrastructure facility, which caused a fire.

According to Ganji, no civilians were killed or injured.

