2 people died as a result of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

On the night of February 4, Russian occupiers struck the Synelnyky district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Two civilians were killed in the new Russian attack, and two more civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- Local residents reported attacks on outbuildings, cars, and buildings by the Russian army, posing a serious threat to innocent civilians.
- Efforts by rescuers were crucial in extinguishing fires that erupted during the attacks, with significant damage to property and loss of lives in the region.
Consequences of Russia's new attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region
According to the head of the regional OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, the Vasylkiv community of the Synelnyky district has again come under attack from Russian drones.
He officially confirmed that a 68-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man died as a result of the enemy attack.
According to him, the fires started amid the Russian attack.
This time, the enemy managed to damage 3 private homes and completely destroy another one.
Local residents report that the Russian army has again attacked outbuildings, cars, and various buildings. A power line was hit.
At around 11:00 AM, it became known that the Russian army attacked the Samara district with a drone — hitting an infrastructure facility, which caused a fire.
According to Ganji, no civilians were killed or injured.
