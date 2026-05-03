2 people killed and 5 injured in Russian strikes on Odessa region
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Ukraine
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2 people killed and 5 injured in Russian strikes on Odessa region

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
The Russian attack on the Odessa region - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

Last night, Russian invaders continued to terrorize the Odessa region. According to the latest reports, enemy attacks claimed the lives of two civilians in the region, and five more civilians were injured.

Points of attention

  • Despite the air raid siren, the night passed without threats in Odessa, with gratitude expressed to the defenders for ensuring peace in the region.
  • The consequences of the Russian attacks highlight the ongoing terror and devastation faced by the residents of the Odessa region, emphasizing the need for international attention and intervention.

The Russian attack on the Odessa region - what are the consequences?

The enemy continues to strike at the civilian and port infrastructure of the Odessa region. Unfortunately, two people were killed and five more were injured. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa OVA

Photo: Oleg Kiper

According to Kiper, in the Odessa region, it has been confirmed that Russian strike drones hit three residential buildings, and two more were damaged.

In addition, the enemy targeted the structures and equipment of the port infrastructure.

Fires broke out at the site of the Russian strikes - rescuers have already managed to extinguish the fire.

Photo: Oleg Kiper

"All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. Law enforcement agencies are documenting yet another war crime by the Russian army against the civilian population of the Odessa region," stressed Oleg Kiper.

According to the head of the Odessa MVA, Serhiy Lysak, this night passed without any threats for Odessa, despite the fact that the air raid siren sounded:

Thank you to our defenders for the peace in the homes of Odessa residents.

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