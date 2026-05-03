2 people killed and 5 injured in Russian strikes on Odessa region

Last night, Russian invaders continued to terrorize the Odessa region. According to the latest reports, enemy attacks claimed the lives of two civilians in the region, and five more civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- Despite the air raid siren, the night passed without threats in Odessa, with gratitude expressed to the defenders for ensuring peace in the region.
- The consequences of the Russian attacks highlight the ongoing terror and devastation faced by the residents of the Odessa region, emphasizing the need for international attention and intervention.
The Russian attack on the Odessa region - what are the consequences?
According to Kiper, in the Odessa region, it has been confirmed that Russian strike drones hit three residential buildings, and two more were damaged.
In addition, the enemy targeted the structures and equipment of the port infrastructure.
Fires broke out at the site of the Russian strikes - rescuers have already managed to extinguish the fire.
According to the head of the Odessa MVA, Serhiy Lysak, this night passed without any threats for Odessa, despite the fact that the air raid siren sounded:
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