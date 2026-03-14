22 people injured in night attack by Russia in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 22, and four more people have died.

The number of victims in the Kyiv region has increased due to the night attack by the Russian Federation

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk.

The consequences of the attack were recorded in six districts of the region — Brovarsky, Obukhivsky, Vyshgorodsky, Buchansky, Boryspilsky, and Bila Tserkva. A total of 184 objects were damaged. Among them — 41 high-rise buildings and 43 private houses. Also damaged were dormitories, educational institutions, warehouses and production facilities, a church, unfinished buildings, dozens of non-residential buildings, and 60 vehicles. Share

He added that the attack killed four people and injured 22 others, including three children.

Kyiv region after the Russian attack

According to Kalashnik, the greatest destruction was suffered by the Obukhiv and Brovary districts. In particular, 67 objects were damaged in the Brovary district: private and multi-apartment residential buildings, dormitories, warehouses and production facilities, office and commercial buildings. In addition, dozens of cars were destroyed or damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, the enemy struck residential buildings and social infrastructure. Multi-storey and private buildings, educational institutions, and non-residential premises were damaged. A church was also damaged as a result of the attack.

In the Vyshgorod district, a multi-story building, private homes, and warehouses were damaged.

Damage to energy facilities was recorded in the region. In the Obukhiv district, 7,911 consumers in Ukrainka, Veremya, Zhukivka, Trypillya, Halepya and Shcherbakivka were left without gas. More than 8,300 consumers in Ukrainka and 64 houses in Obukhiv were left without heating. Experts plan to restore heat supply within 24 hours, gas supply within two days. Share

Kyiv region after the Russian attack

About 1,348 consumers were without power in the Brovarsky, Vyshhorodsky, and Obukhivsky districts. Power supply has been partially restored, and repair work is ongoing.

According to the head of the OVA, centralized water supply and wastewater disposal in all communities of the region is provided as usual.

All emergency services are working on the ground — rescuers, medics, police, municipal and social services. Relief headquarters have been deployed, people are being provided with medical and psychological support, and volunteers have been involved.

In particular, a bus of indomitability is operating in Brovary, where people can warm up, receive assistance and necessary information. Hot meals have also been organized for the affected residents of the city.