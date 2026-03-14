22 people injured in night attack by Russia in Kyiv region
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Ukraine
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22 people injured in night attack by Russia in Kyiv region

Kyiv OVA
Kyiv region
Читати українською

In the Kyiv region, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 22, and four more people have died.

Points of attention

  • 22 people were injured and 4 died in the recent night attack by Russia in the Kyiv region, resulting in the destruction of 184 objects including residential buildings, educational institutions, and churches.
  • The attack affected six districts in the region, with the most significant destruction reported in the Brovary and Obukhiv districts.

The number of victims in the Kyiv region has increased due to the night attack by the Russian Federation

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk.

The consequences of the attack were recorded in six districts of the region — Brovarsky, Obukhivsky, Vyshgorodsky, Buchansky, Boryspilsky, and Bila Tserkva. A total of 184 objects were damaged. Among them — 41 high-rise buildings and 43 private houses. Also damaged were dormitories, educational institutions, warehouses and production facilities, a church, unfinished buildings, dozens of non-residential buildings, and 60 vehicles.

He added that the attack killed four people and injured 22 others, including three children.

Kyiv region after the Russian attack

According to Kalashnik, the greatest destruction was suffered by the Obukhiv and Brovary districts. In particular, 67 objects were damaged in the Brovary district: private and multi-apartment residential buildings, dormitories, warehouses and production facilities, office and commercial buildings. In addition, dozens of cars were destroyed or damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, the enemy struck residential buildings and social infrastructure. Multi-storey and private buildings, educational institutions, and non-residential premises were damaged. A church was also damaged as a result of the attack.

In the Vyshgorod district, a multi-story building, private homes, and warehouses were damaged.

Damage to energy facilities was recorded in the region. In the Obukhiv district, 7,911 consumers in Ukrainka, Veremya, Zhukivka, Trypillya, Halepya and Shcherbakivka were left without gas. More than 8,300 consumers in Ukrainka and 64 houses in Obukhiv were left without heating. Experts plan to restore heat supply within 24 hours, gas supply within two days.

Kyiv region after the Russian attack

About 1,348 consumers were without power in the Brovarsky, Vyshhorodsky, and Obukhivsky districts. Power supply has been partially restored, and repair work is ongoing.

According to the head of the OVA, centralized water supply and wastewater disposal in all communities of the region is provided as usual.

All emergency services are working on the ground — rescuers, medics, police, municipal and social services. Relief headquarters have been deployed, people are being provided with medical and psychological support, and volunteers have been involved.

In particular, a bus of indomitability is operating in Brovary, where people can warm up, receive assistance and necessary information. Hot meals have also been organized for the affected residents of the city.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers have extinguished all fires in the Kyiv region that arose as a result of the Russian massive attack on March 14. Restoration work is ongoing.

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