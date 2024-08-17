22 SMBr collects on ATVs to advance in the Kursk direction. How to get involved
22 SMBr collects on ATVs to advance in the Kursk direction. How to get involved

Source:  online.ua

On August 17, the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (22 OMBr) started an urgent collection of funds for ATVs, which are urgently needed in the Kursk area of the front of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • 22 OMBr started an urgent collection of funds for ATVs for the advance in the Kursk direction.
  • You can join the collection for ATVs for 22 OMBr by donating to the general goal in the amount of UAH 1,210,000.00.
  • The support of the Ukrainian military in their struggle at the front is important for the successful defense of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

How to join the collection for ATVs for 22 SMBr

For a quick advance in the Kursk direction, the soldiers of the 22nd brigade need 4 ATVs.

We announce an urgent collection for the Kursk direction. We think you understand how important this is now. We hope for your support, — the fighters appealed to the Ukrainians who care.

The goal of the collection: UAH 1,210,000.00.

The link to the bank can be found here.

Bank card number: 5375 4112 2126 2145

22 SMBr in Kurshchyna: what is known

The 22nd separate mechanized brigade (22 OMBr) is a mechanized unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a brigade size. The part existed in 1992-2003 and was cut down.

22 SMBr

Formed for the second time after the Russian invasion of 2022. Since the summer of 2023, it has been fighting in the Bakhmut direction. And from August 2024 — in Kurshchyna.

On August 17, analysts of the Ukrainian DeepState project announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine occupied another settlement in the Kursk region — the village of Borky, Horshechensky district.

In addition, replenishment of the exchange fund in Kurshchyna continues.

Fighters of the 22nd SMBr shared footage of the capture of the enemy group. Katsaps chose life and will now wait for an exchange. The Ukrainian army adheres to international rules and customs of warfare. The only conditions are to lay down your arms and not commit crimes against the Defense Forces.

