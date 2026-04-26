3 people killed and 20 injured in new Russian strikes on Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, loud explosions have been heard in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions due to attacks by Russian occupiers. According to the latest data, these attacks have claimed the lives of three civilians, and 20 victims are also reported.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on various regions of Ukraine

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, excluding the massive strikes by the Russian army on the Dnipro, one person died — in the Nikopol district.

Local authorities also report 4 victims in the Sinelnyky region.

As for the situation in the Donetsk region, there are reports of the deaths of two civilians — in Druzhkivka and Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.

In addition, it was indicated that 5 more people in the region were injured during the day.

Meanwhile, 7 people were injured in the Kherson region. According to authorities, the occupiers damaged a warehouse, a farm, a gas station, a cell tower, a truck, and private cars. Share

4 victims were reported in the Kharkiv region:

a 56-year-old man was hit by enemy fire in Bogodukhiv;

A 75-year-old woman was injured in Kivsharivka, Kupyanska community;

A 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were injured in the village of Ruska Lozova.

As mentioned earlier, on April 26, the Russians launched strikes on Chernihiv with drones.