3 people killed and 20 injured in new Russian strikes on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

3 people killed and 20 injured in new Russian strikes on Ukraine

State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on various regions of Ukraine
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, loud explosions have been heard in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions due to attacks by Russian occupiers. According to the latest data, these attacks have claimed the lives of three civilians, and 20 victims are also reported.

Points of attention

  • Two people died in the Donetsk region on Saturday.
  • In the Kherson region, 7 wounded civilians are reported.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on various regions of Ukraine

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, excluding the massive strikes by the Russian army on the Dnipro, one person died — in the Nikopol district.

Local authorities also report 4 victims in the Sinelnyky region.

As for the situation in the Donetsk region, there are reports of the deaths of two civilians — in Druzhkivka and Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.

In addition, it was indicated that 5 more people in the region were injured during the day.

Meanwhile, 7 people were injured in the Kherson region. According to authorities, the occupiers damaged a warehouse, a farm, a gas station, a cell tower, a truck, and private cars.

4 victims were reported in the Kharkiv region:

  • a 56-year-old man was hit by enemy fire in Bogodukhiv;

  • A 75-year-old woman was injured in Kivsharivka, Kupyanska community;

  • A 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were injured in the village of Ruska Lozova.

As mentioned earlier, on April 26, the Russians launched strikes on Chernihiv with drones.

One of the drones exploded next to a high-rise building, damaging windows.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is trying to organize artificial protests in Cyprus — a known goal
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Putin is trying to split the EU from within again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense reports destruction of 124 drones during Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy addressed the world on the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl tragedy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky calls on the world to prevent new nuclear disasters

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?