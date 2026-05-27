4 civilians injured in Russian attack on Odessa region

On the afternoon of May 27, Russian invaders launched another attack on the Odessa region. According to the latest data, 4 civilians in the region were injured.
Points of attention
- Efforts are underway to assess all consequences of the attack, with relevant services providing assistance to the victims.
- Residents were notified of the air raid alert being lifted as the situation unfolded in the Odessa region.
Russia's new attack on the Odessa region — what are the consequences?
The first details from the scene of the enemy strike were shared by the head of the OVA, Oleg Kiper.
At 12:09 p.m., he notified residents of the region that the Russian occupiers had launched a new attack on the region.
According to Kiper, the Russian army deliberately launched drone strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the region.
He also added that information about all the consequences of the enemy strike is currently being clarified.
In addition, it is indicated that all relevant services are working at the scene.
At 1:53 p.m., he notified residents of the Odessa region that the air raid alert had been lifted.
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