Putin could invade Europe "in the next 12 months" — insiders

No one knows for sure what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's real plans are. However, journalists have learned from their insiders among European officials that the risk of a Russian invasion of Europe in the coming months is indeed high.

Putin can go all in

According to European officials, it is the situation in Ukraine that may push the dictator to take such a step.

It's no secret that the Russian army has long been in a dead end on the front, from which there is virtually no way out.

Putin will never admit defeat, so he may well want to become a “winner” somewhere else.

Europe has long realized this, which is why they are actively preparing for a potential invasion by Russian troops.

According to European insiders responsible for national security, Putin may try to test the power of the Alliance by launching an attack on one of the Baltic countries, Swedish or Danish islands in the Baltic Sea, or on NATO territory in the Arctic.