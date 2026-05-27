Putin could invade Europe "in the next 12 months" — insiders
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Politics
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Putin could invade Europe "in the next 12 months" — insiders

Putin can go all in
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

No one knows for sure what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's real plans are. However, journalists have learned from their insiders among European officials that the risk of a Russian invasion of Europe in the coming months is indeed high.

Points of attention

  • Europe is actively preparing for a possible Russian invasion, with fears that Putin may target Baltic countries, Swedish or Danish islands in the Baltic Sea, or NATO territory in the Arctic.
  • Senior European officials are concerned that Russia could exploit the political upheaval in Europe due to the oil crisis caused by the war with Iran to strengthen its position in the next year.

Putin can go all in

According to European officials, it is the situation in Ukraine that may push the dictator to take such a step.

It's no secret that the Russian army has long been in a dead end on the front, from which there is virtually no way out.

Putin will never admit defeat, so he may well want to become a “winner” somewhere else.

Europe has long realized this, which is why they are actively preparing for a potential invasion by Russian troops.

According to European insiders responsible for national security, Putin may try to test the power of the Alliance by launching an attack on one of the Baltic countries, Swedish or Danish islands in the Baltic Sea, or on NATO territory in the Arctic.

Senior European officials fear that Russia may see an opportunity to strengthen its position in the next 12 months as the oil crisis caused by the war with Iran creates additional political upheaval in Europe.

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