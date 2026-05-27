Russian occupiers killed 5 people in Donetsk region

On May 27, five civilians in Donetsk Oblast were killed and two others were injured in a Russian strike in Mykolaivka, located in the Kramatorsk district.
Points of attention
- In addition to Mykolaivka, other areas like Sloviansk, Bilenky, Novodonetsky, Znamenivka, Druzhkivka, Riznykovka, Svyato-Pokrovske, and Dobropilly also faced damages from Russian invaders.
- The situation in Donetsk region remains critical as civilians continue to suffer from the violence inflicted by Russian occupiers, calling for urgent international action to ensure peace and stability in the area.
Russians continue to kill civilians in Donetsk region
The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the consequences of enemy attacks.
He officially confirmed that 5 people were killed and 2 injured in Mykolaivka after Russian strikes. It was also stated that 5 private houses, 3 apartment buildings, and 3 administrative buildings were damaged.
In addition, it is noted that in the Bakhmut district — in Riznykovka and Svyato-Pokrovske of the Seversk community — private houses came under attack by Russian invaders.
According to Vadym Filashkin, an administrative building in Dobropilly was damaged.
In total, over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 18 times.
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