Russian occupiers killed 5 people in Donetsk region

On May 27, five civilians in Donetsk Oblast were killed and two others were injured in a Russian strike in Mykolaivka, located in the Kramatorsk district.

Russians continue to kill civilians in Donetsk region

The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the consequences of enemy attacks.

He officially confirmed that 5 people were killed and 2 injured in Mykolaivka after Russian strikes. It was also stated that 5 private houses, 3 apartment buildings, and 3 administrative buildings were damaged.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin

A private house was damaged in Sloviansk..a person was injured in Bilenky, Kramatorsk community. An administrative building was damaged in Novodonetsky. A car was damaged in Znamenivka, Oleksandrivka community. A private house was damaged in Druzhkivka. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

Photo: Vadym Filashkin

In addition, it is noted that in the Bakhmut district — in Riznykovka and Svyato-Pokrovske of the Seversk community — private houses came under attack by Russian invaders.

According to Vadym Filashkin, an administrative building in Dobropilly was damaged.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin

In total, over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 18 times.