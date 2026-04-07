4 people killed in Russian attack on Kherson

On April 7, Russian invaders shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the latest data, 4 civilians were killed.

Russia's new attack on Kherson - what is known

On April 7, the Russian invaders continuously struck residential buildings in the city for about 30 minutes.

As a result of numerous "arrivals", a store, a pharmacy, and apartments in high-rise buildings were damaged.

At 1:29 p.m., the Kherson OVA reported that these shellings took the lives of three elderly Kherson residents.

"Sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. Four more women and three men were injured. They are all currently under the care of our doctors," the local authorities said in an official statement. Share

However, journalists later reported that the number of victims had increased to 4 people.

This information was also confirmed by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.