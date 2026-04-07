4 people killed in Russian attack on Kherson

On April 7, Russian invaders shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the latest data, 4 civilians were killed.
Points of attention
- The identity of the fourth deceased individual is currently being ascertained, while efforts are underway to provide care for the injured victims.
- The incident underscores the ongoing violence and destruction in Kherson, with condolences extended to the affected families and friends by the city's authorities.
Russia's new attack on Kherson - what is known
On April 7, the Russian invaders continuously struck residential buildings in the city for about 30 minutes.
As a result of numerous "arrivals", a store, a pharmacy, and apartments in high-rise buildings were damaged.
At 1:29 p.m., the Kherson OVA reported that these shellings took the lives of three elderly Kherson residents.
However, journalists later reported that the number of victims had increased to 4 people.
This information was also confirmed by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
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