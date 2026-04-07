4 people killed in Russian attack on Kherson
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Ukraine
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4 people killed in Russian attack on Kherson

Russia's new attack on Kherson - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  Public

On April 7, Russian invaders shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the latest data, 4 civilians were killed.

Points of attention

  • The identity of the fourth deceased individual is currently being ascertained, while efforts are underway to provide care for the injured victims.
  • The incident underscores the ongoing violence and destruction in Kherson, with condolences extended to the affected families and friends by the city's authorities.

Russia's new attack on Kherson - what is known

On April 7, the Russian invaders continuously struck residential buildings in the city for about 30 minutes.

As a result of numerous "arrivals", a store, a pharmacy, and apartments in high-rise buildings were damaged.

At 1:29 p.m., the Kherson OVA reported that these shellings took the lives of three elderly Kherson residents.

"Sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. Four more women and three men were injured. They are all currently under the care of our doctors," the local authorities said in an official statement.

However, journalists later reported that the number of victims had increased to 4 people.

This information was also confirmed by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The death toll from Russian strikes on the Korabelny district of Kherson has risen to four. It has become known that another man was fatally injured as a result of the attack. His identity is currently being established. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Alexander Prokudin

Alexander Prokudin

Head of the Kherson OVA

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