According to CyberBoroshno analysts, as part of the latest attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Novorossiysk, the Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen was likely hit again.

"Admiral Essen" under attack from Ukraine again

Based on the results of the analysis of the available images, we can state that during the attack on Novorossiysk on April 6, the frigate "Admiral Essen" was hit again (the last time was in March — ed.), — the CyberBoroshno analysts say in a statement. Share

As Ukrainian experts note, their assumptions are confirmed by two indicators:

the characteristic white color of the radars, inherent only to the Admiral Essen ship, unlike other frigates of project 11356R.

After the attack, the Admiral Makarov remained in the same place as it was after the previous strike by Ukraine.

According to analysts, this is actually the second time that the Makarovs have been "hit".

What is important to understand is that the destruction of this ship was not confirmed in March.

The first time the General Staff announced it, and then it launched missiles on the same day, and now the SBS. Well, it's okay, God loves the trinity, — CyberBoroshno stated. Share

As mentioned earlier, on April 6, the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, officially confirmed the defeat of the frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" in the port of Novorossiysk (Russia).