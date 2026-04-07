According to CyberBoroshno analysts, as part of the latest attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Novorossiysk, the Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen was likely hit again.
Points of attention
- The confirmation of the frigate's hit in Novorossiysk follows the official announcement of the defeat of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich by the Ukrainian forces, signifying escalating tensions in the region.
- The ongoing conflict highlights the volatile situation between Ukraine and Russia, as military actions continue to impact naval vessels and raise international security concerns.
"Admiral Essen" under attack from Ukraine again
As Ukrainian experts note, their assumptions are confirmed by two indicators:
the characteristic white color of the radars, inherent only to the Admiral Essen ship, unlike other frigates of project 11356R.
After the attack, the Admiral Makarov remained in the same place as it was after the previous strike by Ukraine.
According to analysts, this is actually the second time that the Makarovs have been "hit".
What is important to understand is that the destruction of this ship was not confirmed in March.
As mentioned earlier, on April 6, the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, officially confirmed the defeat of the frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" in the port of Novorossiysk (Russia).
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