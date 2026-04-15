More than 400 traitors to Ukraine have publicly declared their desire to leave for the aggressor country of Russia, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) reports.
Points of attention
- The 'I Want to Go to My Own' website showcases profiles of convicted collaborators awaiting departure to Russia, highlighting the alarming extent of the issue.
- It is crucial for individuals still working for the enemy to reconsider their actions and avoid becoming pawns in the Kremlin's dangerous game.
Hundreds of collaborators are determined to leave for Russia
It is worth noting that there is a timer on each traitor's page that shows the time they have to wait to leave for the aggressor country.
For example, Rita Kuksa has not been in standby mode for too long — 2 months and 11 days.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about a woman who “leaked” data to the enemy about the movement, movement, and location of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters in the city of Selidove, Donetsk region.
It's no secret that the Kremlin knows about the collaborators' desire to leave for the Russian Federation.
Despite this, the dictator Putin's regime is in no hurry to return its former agents.
In most cases, they become a resource for Moscow to create propaganda and fake news.
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