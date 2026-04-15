400 collaborators announced their desire to leave for Russia
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Ukraine
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400 collaborators announced their desire to leave for Russia

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
Hundreds of collaborators are determined to leave for Russia
Читати українською

More than 400 traitors to Ukraine have publicly declared their desire to leave for the aggressor country of Russia, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) reports.

Points of attention

  • The 'I Want to Go to My Own' website showcases profiles of convicted collaborators awaiting departure to Russia, highlighting the alarming extent of the issue.
  • It is crucial for individuals still working for the enemy to reconsider their actions and avoid becoming pawns in the Kremlin's dangerous game.

Hundreds of collaborators are determined to leave for Russia

As of April 13, 2026, the website of the state project “I Want to Go to My Own” already has 404 profiles of convicted collaborators who wish to leave for the Russian Federation on condition that Ukrainians return from Russian captivity, says the official statement of the KSHPV.

It is worth noting that there is a timer on each traitor's page that shows the time they have to wait to leave for the aggressor country.

For example, Rita Kuksa has not been in standby mode for too long — 2 months and 11 days.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a woman who “leaked” data to the enemy about the movement, movement, and location of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters in the city of Selidove, Donetsk region.

At the same time, one of the “record holders” in the waiting period for departure to the Russian Federation remains Gleb Manakov. He collected and transmitted information to the enemy about the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Lysychansk. The convict is waiting for 1 year, 11 months and 29 days.

It's no secret that the Kremlin knows about the collaborators' desire to leave for the Russian Federation.

Despite this, the dictator Putin's regime is in no hurry to return its former agents.

In most cases, they become a resource for Moscow to create propaganda and fake news.

We appeal to everyone who is still working for the enemy or plans to do so: go to the website “I Want to Be with My Own” and view the profiles of those who have taken the word of Russian curators. Their example gives you a chance to draw the right conclusion and stop cooperating with the enemy, — the KSHPPV emphasized.

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