The Russian army has intensified its offensive along the entire front line
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Ukraine
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The Russian army has intensified its offensive along the entire front line

Oleksandr Syrskyi
What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report
Читати українською

On April 15, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders have intensified offensive actions and are conducting them practically along the entire 1,200 km long line of combat contact. Against this background, Ukrainian soldiers continue to maintain active defense.

Points of attention

  • Deep Strike weapons have been effectively used to attack Russian targets, including enemy oil refining facilities, to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities.
  • Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, confirms the ongoing battles and the resilience of Ukrainian forces against Russian invaders.

What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted, in April the most difficult situation remains in the Oleksandrivske, Pokrovsk, Kostyantynivske and Lymanske directions.

The main goal for the Ukrainian Defense Forces at the moment is to seize the strategic initiative, which is why they are on active defense.

Thus, over the past month, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to regain control over almost 50 sq. km. of territory that had been captured by the enemy the day before.

We are countering Russian numbers with Ukrainian quality of combat operations, forcing the enemy to play by our rules and constantly postponing the deadlines for completing tasks. In order to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities, we are maintaining a high intensity of damage to military, defense-industrial and other facilities on the territory of Russia that support the actions of the occupiers.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Against this background, Syrsky also officially confirmed that over the past month, Deep Strike weapons successfully attacked 76 Russian targets, 15 of which were enemy oil refining facilities.

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