5 civilians injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

Throughout May 26, Russian invaders continued to terrorize Kherson, resulting in the injury of 5 civilians.
Points of attention
- The tragic death of a local resident on May 26 highlights the brutal impact of the ongoing Russian aggression on the city.
- The situation in Kherson remains dire, with civilians suffering from the relentless attacks by Russian occupiers.
Consequences of Russia's attack on Kherson
According to the Kherson MVA, at around 11:00 a.m., Russian invaders shelled residential areas in the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the latest data, 4 civilians were injured.
A 75-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man with concussions, blast and closed head injuries were hospitalized.
In addition, it is noted that another elderly woman was treated on the spot — she was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, and a shrapnel wound to her right leg.
It is also indicated that a 56-year-old resident of Kherson, who suffered a mine-explosive injury, sought medical help.
It later became known that at around 1:15 p.m., Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone near an educational institution in the Central District of the city, injuring a 53-year-old security guard.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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