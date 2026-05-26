5 civilians injured in Russian shelling of Kherson
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Ukraine
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5 civilians injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

Kherson MBA
Consequences of Russia's attack on Kherson
Читати українською

Throughout May 26, Russian invaders continued to terrorize Kherson, resulting in the injury of 5 civilians.

Points of attention

  • The tragic death of a local resident on May 26 highlights the brutal impact of the ongoing Russian aggression on the city.
  • The situation in Kherson remains dire, with civilians suffering from the relentless attacks by Russian occupiers.

Consequences of Russia's attack on Kherson

According to the Kherson MVA, at around 11:00 a.m., Russian invaders shelled residential areas in the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the latest data, 4 civilians were injured.

A 75-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man with concussions, blast and closed head injuries were hospitalized.

In addition, it is noted that another elderly woman was treated on the spot — she was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, and a shrapnel wound to her right leg.

It is also indicated that a 56-year-old resident of Kherson, who suffered a mine-explosive injury, sought medical help.

It later became known that at around 1:15 p.m., Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone near an educational institution in the Central District of the city, injuring a 53-year-old security guard.

He suffered blast and closed head injuries, acubarotrauma, and multiple shrapnel wounds to his face, torso, and arms. Medics treated him at the scene.

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