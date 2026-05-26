5 civilians injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

Throughout May 26, Russian invaders continued to terrorize Kherson, resulting in the injury of 5 civilians.

Consequences of Russia's attack on Kherson

According to the Kherson MVA, at around 11:00 a.m., Russian invaders shelled residential areas in the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the latest data, 4 civilians were injured.

A 75-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man with concussions, blast and closed head injuries were hospitalized.

In addition, it is noted that another elderly woman was treated on the spot — she was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, and a shrapnel wound to her right leg.

It is also indicated that a 56-year-old resident of Kherson, who suffered a mine-explosive injury, sought medical help.

It later became known that at around 1:15 p.m., Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone near an educational institution in the Central District of the city, injuring a 53-year-old security guard.