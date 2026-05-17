Russian drone attacks. Six people injured in Kherson region

As of 3:30 p.m. on May 17, Russia had injured six people in the Kherson region using drones with ammunition.

Russia injured 6 people in Kherson region with drones

At approximately 08:00, the Russians attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone.

A 63-year-old man was hit. He suffered a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to the head and torso. The victim is currently receiving necessary medical care. Share

At 09:30, the Russians attacked a bus near Naddniprianske with a drone.

A 69-year-old man was injured in the enemy strike. He suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg. The victim was provided with medical assistance, but he refused hospitalization.

At around 10:30 a.m., the Russians struck the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone.

A 70-year-old man was injured by a UAV strike. He has explosive and closed head injuries, as well as shrapnel injuries to his head and limbs.

The victim is currently receiving all necessary medical care.

Three people were injured in a Russian drone attack in Zelenivka, Kherson region. Share

It is noted that at around 1:00 p.m., the Russians struck Zelenivka with a drone, injuring a 43-year-old man. He was diagnosed with mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral trauma, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the lower extremities and chest.