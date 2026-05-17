Russian drone attacks. Six people injured in Kherson region

As of 3:30 p.m. on May 17, Russia had injured six people in the Kherson region using drones with ammunition.
Points of attention
- Russian drones carried out attacks in the Kherson region, injuring six people with shrapnel and explosive injuries to various parts of their bodies.
- The victims are currently receiving necessary medical care for their injuries caused by the drone strikes.
Russia injured 6 people in Kherson region with drones
At approximately 08:00, the Russians attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone.
At 09:30, the Russians attacked a bus near Naddniprianske with a drone.
A 69-year-old man was injured in the enemy strike. He suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg. The victim was provided with medical assistance, but he refused hospitalization.
At around 10:30 a.m., the Russians struck the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone.
A 70-year-old man was injured by a UAV strike. He has explosive and closed head injuries, as well as shrapnel injuries to his head and limbs.
The victim is currently receiving all necessary medical care.
It is noted that at around 1:00 p.m., the Russians struck Zelenivka with a drone, injuring a 43-year-old man. He was diagnosed with mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral trauma, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the lower extremities and chest.
Later, the OVA reported two more injured people — a 32-year-old woman with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel damage to her leg, and a 33-year-old man who suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his back and legs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-