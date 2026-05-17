Russian drone attacks. Six people injured in Kherson region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian drone attacks. Six people injured in Kherson region

Kherson OVA
a drone
Читати українською

As of 3:30 p.m. on May 17, Russia had injured six people in the Kherson region using drones with ammunition.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones carried out attacks in the Kherson region, injuring six people with shrapnel and explosive injuries to various parts of their bodies.
  • The victims are currently receiving necessary medical care for their injuries caused by the drone strikes.

Russia injured 6 people in Kherson region with drones

At approximately 08:00, the Russians attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone.

A 63-year-old man was hit. He suffered a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to the head and torso. The victim is currently receiving necessary medical care.

At 09:30, the Russians attacked a bus near Naddniprianske with a drone.

A 69-year-old man was injured in the enemy strike. He suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg. The victim was provided with medical assistance, but he refused hospitalization.

At around 10:30 a.m., the Russians struck the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone.

A 70-year-old man was injured by a UAV strike. He has explosive and closed head injuries, as well as shrapnel injuries to his head and limbs.

The victim is currently receiving all necessary medical care.

Three people were injured in a Russian drone attack in Zelenivka, Kherson region.

It is noted that at around 1:00 p.m., the Russians struck Zelenivka with a drone, injuring a 43-year-old man. He was diagnosed with mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral trauma, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the lower extremities and chest.

Later, the OVA reported two more injured people — a 32-year-old woman with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel damage to her leg, and a 33-year-old man who suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his back and legs.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kherson with drones — five people were injured
Kherson OVA
drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked the Kherson region with artillery and drones — 2 dead and 26 wounded
Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kherson region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
30 civilians injured in Sumy and Kherson regions as a result of Russian strikes
State Emergency Service
Russia's attacks on Sumy and Kherson regions - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?