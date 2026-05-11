Russia attacked Kherson with drones — five people were injured
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked Kherson with drones — five people were injured

Kherson OVA
drones
Читати українською

Five people, including a teenager, were injured in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling on May 11.

 

Points of attention

  • Russian drones conducted an attack in Kherson on May 11, injuring five people, including a teenager.
  • The victims of the attack in Kherson suffered blast and shrapnel injuries, with one child among those injured.

Russia attacked Kherson with drones: there are wounded

At approximately 10:00 a.m., Russians attacked a store in the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone.

Four people were injured in the enemy strike: a 49-year-old woman and men aged 51, 55, and 56.

The victims were taken to the hospital with blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds.

At around 10:40 a.m., a child was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the OVA, a 14-year-old boy who was in the park at the time of the attack suffered an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to the face and neck.

The victim is currently in the hospital.

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