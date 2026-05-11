Russia attacked Kherson with drones — five people were injured

Five people, including a teenager, were injured in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling on May 11.

Russia attacked Kherson with drones: there are wounded

At approximately 10:00 a.m., Russians attacked a store in the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone.

Four people were injured in the enemy strike: a 49-year-old woman and men aged 51, 55, and 56.

The victims were taken to the hospital with blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds.

At around 10:40 a.m., a child was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the OVA, a 14-year-old boy who was in the park at the time of the attack suffered an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to the face and neck.