The occupiers again attacked Kherson with drones — two teenagers were seriously injured

At around 12:30 p.m., Russian drones attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Two children, boys aged 15 and 17, were injured in the drone strike.

Russia again attacked Kherson with drones: there are wounded

The teenagers were diagnosed with explosive and closed head injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors are currently fighting for their lives. Share

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin. He also noted that the occupiers were again attacking public transport in the regional center.

For the second time in a day, Russians have attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone. At around 10:40 a.m., an enemy drone hit a bus in the Central district of the city.

The driver was injured in the enemy attack. He is currently in the hospital and receiving necessary medical care.