Russian drones massively hit Kharkiv — there are casualties

On the afternoon of May 2, Kharkiv was once again under attack by enemy UAVs. Hits were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Osnovyanskyi districts of Kharkiv.

Russia attacked a high-rise building and a gas station in Kharkiv

At this moment, four people are known to have been injured. They are receiving medical assistance.

An apartment building and the territory of two gas stations were damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene of the impacts.

A 62-year-old man was injured by explosives as a result of enemy shelling in the Kholodnohirsk district. The injured man was hospitalized and is receiving all necessary assistance.

Three other people suffered acute stress reactions: a 61-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, and a 48-year-old woman. Medics treated them at the scene. Share

Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, clarified that a 57-year-old woman who was injured as a result of enemy shelling in the Kholodnohirsk district sought help from doctors.