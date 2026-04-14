Russia missed during attack on reservoir in Kharkiv region

The Russian invaders failed to hit the Pecheneg Reservoir dam in the Kharkiv region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 4 KABs hit the ground near the hydraulic structures, and two more bombs hit the water.

What is known about Russia's new blunder?

Soldiers of the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the latest enemy attacks on the Kharkiv region.

According to them, the Russians again tried to destroy the Pecheneg Reservoir dam and used 6 KABs at once.

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draw attention to the fact that the choice of time for the attack demonstrates the special cynicism of the Russian army.

The enemy is trying to take advantage of the moment when the maximum volume of water has accumulated in the reservoir due to the spring flood, the official statement said. Share

What is important to know is that the destruction of the dam precisely during the "high water" period could have caused catastrophic consequences for communities downstream.

We are talking about large-scale flooding and an ecological disaster.

Since the Russian invaders failed again, they decided to traditionally spread a series of fakes about their “successes.”