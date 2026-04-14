On April 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces used SCALP missiles to attack a storage location for Russian strike drones. This time, loud explosions thundered near the Donetsk airport in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine has carried out new successful deep strikes

During last night, Ukrainian soldiers struck several important objects of the Russian invaders at once.

This time, the enemy was unable to protect the storage locations of attack drones near the Donetsk airport in the Donetsk region.

The strike was carried out by units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using SCALP cruise missiles and GBU-39 guided aerial bombs. Ukrainian strike UAVs hit enemy ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Azovske in Zaporizhia region, Urzuf and Kulykivske in Donetsk region. Share

Moreover, it is stated that the "Nebo-U" radar station was hit by strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This happened in Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Against this background, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the airspace control system radar station in the Nikolaevka area and the Kasta-2E radar station near the settlement of Lubyanoe-Pyorvoe.

What is important to understand is that they were located in the territory of the Russian Belgorod region.