5 people killed and 24 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

On April 14, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported that a new Russian airstrike on the Dnipro River had killed at least 5 civilians. In addition, 24 more civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- The tragic incident highlighted the ongoing conflict and violence in the region, causing grief and devastation.
- Officials express condolences to the families of the deceased and call for attention to the escalating situation.
Russia's attack on the Dnieper on April 14 — what are the consequences?
At around 12:16, Ganzha reported that five people were injured as a result of enemy strikes.
The number of victims later increased to 15 people. All were hospitalized, 9 of them in "serious" condition. The rest are in moderate condition.
It later became known that a 40-year-old man, wounded in an enemy attack on the Dnipro, died in the hospital.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-