5 people killed and 24 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

On April 14, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported that a new Russian airstrike on the Dnipro River had killed at least 5 civilians. In addition, 24 more civilians were injured.

Russia's attack on the Dnieper on April 14 — what are the consequences?

At around 12:16, Ganzha reported that five people were injured as a result of enemy strikes.

A fire broke out at the scene of the attack. All services are working there. Share

The number of victims later increased to 15 people. All were hospitalized, 9 of them in "serious" condition. The rest are in moderate condition.

Four people were killed, 25 were injured — these are the consequences of the enemy attack on the Dnieper. 21 people are hospitalized. 10 are in serious condition. The victims have mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and fractures. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

It later became known that a 40-year-old man, wounded in an enemy attack on the Dnipro, died in the hospital.