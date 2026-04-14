5 people killed and 24 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro
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Ukraine
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5 people killed and 24 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

Russia's attack on the Dnieper on April 14 - what are the consequences?
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On April 14, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, reported that a new Russian airstrike on the Dnipro River had killed at least 5 civilians. In addition, 24 more civilians were injured.

Points of attention

  • The tragic incident highlighted the ongoing conflict and violence in the region, causing grief and devastation.
  • Officials express condolences to the families of the deceased and call for attention to the escalating situation.

Russia's attack on the Dnieper on April 14 — what are the consequences?

At around 12:16, Ganzha reported that five people were injured as a result of enemy strikes.

A fire broke out at the scene of the attack. All services are working there.

The number of victims later increased to 15 people. All were hospitalized, 9 of them in "serious" condition. The rest are in moderate condition.

Four people were killed, 25 were injured — these are the consequences of the enemy attack on the Dnieper. 21 people are hospitalized. 10 are in serious condition. The victims have mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and fractures.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

It later became known that a 40-year-old man, wounded in an enemy attack on the Dnipro, died in the hospital.

The morning strike on the city claimed the lives of 5 people. Condolences to the families of the deceased, added Oleksandr Ganzha.

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