Russian occupiers are trying to gain a foothold on the islands near Kherson

The enemy intensified attempts to land and establish positions on the islands near Kherson.
Points of attention
- Russian troops intensify attempts to land and establish positions on the islands near Kherson, facing resistance from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully disrupt assaults by Russian troops and actively counter enemy mining activities along the Dnieper coast and infrastructure.
Russia is trying to seize the islands near Kherson
On the islands near Kherson, Russian troops have intensified attempts to land and establish positions. The invaders have also increased mining of the Dnieper coast and infrastructure. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are thwarting the enemy's assaults.
This was announced on TV by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.
According to him, the enemy is actively operating near the Antonivs'kyi road and railway bridges, as this is one of the narrowest places in this area of the Dnieper.
Voloshyn says that the Russians are afraid of an operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to cross the Dnieper and seize the island zone, so they are actively mining and installing various minefields, in particular in the straits and on the left bank.
From Novaya Kakhovka downstream, they have built many different tunnels. These are kilometers of tunnels, where their positions are buried in the ground, where they move, we hit them.
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