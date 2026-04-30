Russian occupiers are trying to gain a foothold on the islands near Kherson

The enemy intensified attempts to land and establish positions on the islands near Kherson.

Russia is trying to seize the islands near Kherson

On the islands near Kherson, Russian troops have intensified attempts to land and establish positions. The invaders have also increased mining of the Dnieper coast and infrastructure. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are thwarting the enemy's assaults.

This was announced on TV by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

The Russians are quite active on Krugly Island, trying to land there, place their observation posts there. Two combat clashes were recorded on Belogrudy Island, because the Russians are crossing to its eastern part, but we are destroying them, not allowing them to do so. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to him, the enemy is actively operating near the Antonivs'kyi road and railway bridges, as this is one of the narrowest places in this area of the Dnieper.

If they take up positions there, they will be able to deploy a certain number of different types of weapons and strike at Kherson, on the right bank. Share

Voloshyn says that the Russians are afraid of an operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to cross the Dnieper and seize the island zone, so they are actively mining and installing various minefields, in particular in the straits and on the left bank.