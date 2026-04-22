Russian UAV attacked civilians in Kherson — some injured

In Kherson, on April 22, three people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Korabelny district.

Russian drone attacked civilians in Kherson: there are casualties

A 28-year-old man from Kherson was taken to the hospital in moderate condition after being injured in an attack by an enemy drone in the Korabelny district at approximately noon.

As noted, the man has a blast injury, concussion, and acute stress reaction. Further examination is ongoing.

Later, the MVA informed that the number of injured as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Korabelny district at around noon increased to three — a 74-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman suffered explosive injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds.

Doctors are currently examining them. Share

The Kherson OVA published a photo showing the aftermath of this attack.