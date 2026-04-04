Russia attacked a public transport stop in Kherson — there are dead and injured

In Kherson, on April 4, at around 11:00, Russians struck a public transport stop in the Korabelny district - one person was killed and five people were injured.

Russia attacked Kherson: there are dead and wounded

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

At 11:00 a.m., Russian terrorists fired on a public transport stop in the Korabelny district of Kherson. This hostile strike ended the life of a woman whose identity is currently being established. Share

According to him, two women, aged 41 and 48, were also injured. The ambulance took them to the hospital with shrapnel wounds, contusions, explosive and closed head injuries.

According to the Kherson OVA, a 24-year-old paramedic who was providing assistance to the wounded was also injured during the second strike.

Later, the head of the Kherson MVA Yaroslav Shanko reported two more victims in the Korabelny district — a 10-year-old girl and her mother, who received concussion, explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries.