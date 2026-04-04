Russia attacked a public transport stop in Kherson — there are dead and injured

In Kherson, on April 4, at around 11:00, Russians struck a public transport stop in the Korabelny district - one person was killed and five people were injured.
Points of attention
- A public transport stop in Kherson was attacked by Russian terrorists, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.
- The incident took place in the Korabelny district, where a woman lost her life, and several others, including a paramedic and a 10-year-old girl, were injured.
Russia attacked Kherson: there are dead and wounded
This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
According to him, two women, aged 41 and 48, were also injured. The ambulance took them to the hospital with shrapnel wounds, contusions, explosive and closed head injuries.
According to the Kherson OVA, a 24-year-old paramedic who was providing assistance to the wounded was also injured during the second strike.
Later, the head of the Kherson MVA Yaroslav Shanko reported two more victims in the Korabelny district — a 10-year-old girl and her mother, who received concussion, explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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