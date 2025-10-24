Massive Russian attack on Kherson — the number of victims has increased

The number of injured people as a result of the morning massive shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson on October 24 has increased to 25 people, including three children. Three people died.
This was reported by the Kherson MBA.
Three more people required medical attention.
According to the MVA, a 65-year-old man and woman and another Kherson resident suffered concussion and explosive injuries as a result of the morning shelling of the Korabelny district by Russian troops.
In total, at this hour, 25 people are known to have been injured as a result of the shelling of the Korabelny district, which occurred at around 7:20 a.m., the MVA added.
Earlier, it was reported that 22 people were injured as a result of the massive shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson, and three people died. Public transport was hit by the shelling, and a trolleybus and a shuttle bus were damaged.
