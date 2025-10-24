Massive Russian attack on Kherson — the number of victims has increased
Ukraine
Massive Russian attack on Kherson — the number of victims has increased

Kherson MBA
Kherson
The number of injured people as a result of the morning massive shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson on October 24 has increased to 25 people, including three children. Three people died.

  • The morning shelling in the Korabelny district of Kherson resulted in 25 people being injured, including 3 children and 3 fatalities.
  • Among the injured are a 65-year-old man and woman, plus another local resident who suffered concussions and explosive injuries from the Russian attack.
  • Public transport, including a trolleybus and a shuttle bus, was damaged during the shelling in Kherson.

Russia attacked Kherson: 25 injured

This was reported by the Kherson MBA.

Three more people required medical attention.

According to the MVA, a 65-year-old man and woman and another Kherson resident suffered concussion and explosive injuries as a result of the morning shelling of the Korabelny district by Russian troops.

The victims will be treated on an outpatient basis.

In total, at this hour, 25 people are known to have been injured as a result of the shelling of the Korabelny district, which occurred at around 7:20 a.m., the MVA added.

Kherson after the Russian shelling

Earlier, it was reported that 22 people were injured as a result of the massive shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson, and three people died. Public transport was hit by the shelling, and a trolleybus and a shuttle bus were damaged.

